The Nasarawa State Technology, Innovation and Skills Acquisition Centre says it has evolved measures to reduce unemployment and restiveness in the state.

Dr Idris Umar,General Manager of the centre, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lafia on Sunday.

Umar said that the centre was established in 1996 to train youths in different skills,adding that the organisation will train youths in the state in 34 different vocational programmes in 2020.

He said that the training was meant to reduce unemployment,restiveness,encourage youths in the state to be self-reliant and generate income for themselves.

The general manager said that the programme would expose the beneficiaries to skills in knitting, tie and dye, welding and fabrication, plumbing, fashion design, barbing, book binding, electrical installation.

Umar said that they would also be trained in hair dressing, leather work,furniture, decoration, tiling, painting, ICT, radio and television repair, carpentry among others.

“The young school leavers and school dropouts are further given Federal Labour Trade Test and training certificate from the centre at the point of graduation.

“They are also encouraged to write technical school examination like NABTEB to enable them further their studies at the polytechnics and universities of technology,” he said.

Umar said that the beneficiaries will be entitled to government’s monthly N3, 000 upkeep allowance throughout the period of their training at the centre.

He said that after the training,they would be given startup packs to enable them set up their private business.

The general manager thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the facelift given to the facilities of the centre in Wamba, Nasarawa and Lafia.(NAN)