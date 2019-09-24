The Evangel Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF) Centre, Jos, Plateau, and two non-governmental organisations conducted free VVF surgery for 229 VVF patients in Gombe from June to September.

Dr Sunday Lengmang, Project Director of the centre, told newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday that the exercise was sponsored by Christoffel Blinden Mission and International Christian Development Organization.

Lengmang said the surgeries were done free of charge for women suffering from VVF, irrespective of their faith.

He said another phase of the exercise would be conducted in November, expressing hope that the gesture would help reduce the number of women affected by VVF in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (Vesica) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.