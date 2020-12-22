From Fred Itua, Abuja

African Centre for Human Right and Justice (ACHRJ), led by Nduka Edede Chinwendu, has described Enugu State as the most peaceful in Nigeria with high regard for justice and human right.

The centre gave the verdict during a meeting the with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi after a working visit to the State to mark the end of year assessment of the observation and violation levels in the South East of Nigeria. Edede said the centre was particularly pleased with efforts of the State Government towards protecting the fundamental rights of all in the state.

She said the State has been so outstanding in preaching peace and love for one another irrespective of tribe and religeon. The centre also called for a closer synergy among neighbouring States to tackle insurgency and other related crime.

Governor Ugwuanyi at the meeting told the Centre that human rights of indigenes and residents of Enugu was a priority for his Government. He hailed the work of the ACHRJ for being the torch bearer in the fight for the protection of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

He said he will continue to promote fairness , justice for all. Governor Ugwuanyi hailed the centre for identifying with the State at this time , adding that verdict of the Centre will spur the State to do more in the protection of human rights and justice in the state .