Magnus Eze, Enugu

Centre for Memories (CFM), Enugu, will today, unveil the Biafra memories project, as part of activities marking the 53rd anniversary of the start of the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra war.

Saturday Sun gathered that the project is a portal for collecting personal stories, photos, music, and artifacts, among others from the war period.

Also, former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu will lead other eminent scholars to speak on how to leverage on the Biafra experiences to win the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The one-day online event, with the theme: “Onye aghana nwanne ya: Winning the pandemic war by leveraging Biafra experiences”, will hold on social media platforms.

A statement by Director, Centre for Memories, Uchenna Achunine said “the Nigeria-Biafra war is a significant memory in Nigeria. In recognition of this fact, CFM commemorates the start of the war on May 30 every year. The purpose of the anniversary celebrations is to honour the memory of the many men and women who played various roles before, during and after the war. Ndigbo will not forget your sacrifices.” Since this year’s celebration comes at a time when the world is in a different kind of war against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre said there is the need to explore whether there are lessons the world can learn from how Biafrans were able to mobilise and defy all odds for 30 months.

According to him, the conversations at this year’s event will explore the Igbo philosophy of “Onye aghana nwanne ya” which drives the Igbo spirit of community, collaboration, unity, and resilience.