By James Ayo

Ali Awad esq, better known as the CEO Lawyer, is an attorney and businessman. He is also a social media investor who teaches entrepreneurs how to attract clients, scale up their business and increase their income to 6/7 figures using the new social media app Clubhouse. The exclusive new social media platform launched in 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic is currently invite only as it is in the beta testing phase.

Clubhouse is an audio-only social media app that allows people from around the world to connect, network, brainstorm and share ideas. It is a place to meet with old friends and connect with new ones around the world to chat, tell stories, ask questions, debate, learn and have on the spot conversations on a wide array of topics and interests.

The app was founded in May 2020 and is reportedly valued at $1 billion with over 6M registered users as at January 2021. Chat rooms are created by moderators and people are allowed to join and are brought up to the stage to speak or contribute to the subject of discussion while others are allowed to stay on the floor and listen in.

Ali Awad has been a member of Clubhouse since December 26 2020 and currently boosts of over 2000 followers. He is a moderator in several entrepreneurship rooms and uses his platform to educate and teach upcoming lawyers, doctors and business owners how to bring in clients and income using their social media platforms. He stressed the importance of division of labour and working with the right people. He also explains how to create unique advantage in business through strategic partnerships. He shared the story of how he started his first eBay store at age 9 and became a 6 figure earner by middle school. He also shared how he owned and operated 7 companies all before law school. He believes in positivity and starving the negative and working hard to make his dreams come true. He also enjoys karate, mentoring and building strong relationships.

Asides from being a social media coach, Ali who is the owner of the CEO LAWYER trademark is also a philanthropist. In his capacity as a lawyer, he has handled over $200 Million of personal injury cases which includes: auto accidents, slip and fall, medical malpractice and wrongful death.