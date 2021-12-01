CEO Network Africa has nominated Prada Uzodimma for under 30 CEOs 2021 social impact award, noting that the nomination is in recognition of her various humanitarian ideals over the year.

Prada Uzodimma is a Legal Practitioner, Co-founder of the Ability Life Initiative (TALI), and Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Prada Uzodimma, Esq, ACIArb in her benevolence, passion, and selflessness introduced the Entrepreneurial Support Scheme for Law Students in June 2020 to assuage the disruptive effects of the pandemic and Nigeria’s consequent economic downturn on small-scale businesses.

She was also engaged in various humanitarian services during the Covid-19 lockdown last year by providing food and material support to families and communities within her capacity and reach.

In one of her outreaches held at Bwari Municipal Area, Abuja, in April, household provisions were made available to over 200 vulnerable families.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .