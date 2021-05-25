CEO of Afrobeatsglobal, Emmanuel Alade,is raring to ost the Zinoleesky live at the Afrikan Shrine on June 5th 2021, with top and highly rated musical talents set to thrill the audience to an unforgettable round of musical extravaganza.

According to the organisers of the musical fiesta, the concert will be graced by Afrobeatsglobal artists: Marteenoh, Blanq,2willz, Nana Rae,Z3N, Deravibes, Swazz B and a host of bevvy of other celebrated musicians who have signed up for what promises to be a spectacular show of musical expedition .

Some of the Afrobeatsglobal artists said they are excited at the opportunity to perform at the event.

“It is a very well organized event and we want to give fans something they will remember”, said Deravibes, adding that, ”I have attended a few times in the past but this is the first time I will perform and so I am looking forward to it”.

Emmanuel Alade, the CEO of Creatrix Empire, whose goes by the nickname Emmadex, has been in the forefront of championing and promoting Afrobeats and the Uncut Xtra Album is a platform that he has created

A United Kingdom-based Architect, Emmanuel Alade’s vision is to create opportunities and support for African creatives, with a mission to promote upcoming artists in Nigeria and Africa to global status, at no cost to the artists.

The tagline for the event is ‘Uncut Xtra Album Launch: Live in Concert’ and it will hold at the New Afrikan Shrine at 4pm. The event marks the first time the Afrobeatsglobal artists will all perform together since the sudden launch of the new album last month.

Since its launch, the album has enjoyed massive patronage, turning out to an instant hit with mega hits like ‘Adore,’ ‘All of Me,’ ‘No Bars,’ ‘Juicy’ and ‘Scam’ enjoying massive and non-stop rotation on airwaves.

Fittingly, the artists are to perform singles from the new album as well as snippets from previous and upcoming albums.

Bolanle Peps and Omobola Val will jointly compere the event while fresh and head-pumping tunes will be dished out by top rated disc jockey DJ Eddie.

The New Afrikan Shrine has become a popular location for Nigerian musicians and is supported by Creatrix Empire, LOC LDN, Eventbrite, and Afrobeatsglobal Productions.