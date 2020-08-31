Managing Director and CEO of St Ives Group of Companies and Wife of Former Minister of State for Works Mrs. J.O Ogiemwonyi yesterday turned 50 years

The event had in attendance the Former Edo State Gubernatorial candidate and husband of the celebrant Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Emman Gold idehen, Dr Edeh Ojo, Nigeria premiere Minister, Tafawa balewa son, Jelil with his wife and as well as Adeniyi Ifetayo CEO popular Public Relations and Media Outfit Megastar Magazine and a celebrity journalist with Ben tv London among others.

Engr Ogiemwonyi while eulogising his wife described the celebrant as a peace-loving individual, a goal-getter and a dedicated wife. ” My Wife remains a pillar to me, she is a goal-getter and whatever she sets her heart to do she must go all out to achieve it, it is that spirit that has kept us together all these years. I am grateful to have her and won’t trade her for anything in the world”

The event was attended by family and friends of the celebrant while complying with the health standards of social distancing and testing as outline by the NCDC as regards the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Others in attendance testify about the celebrant’s love for God and heart for humanity. It was classy and entertaining.