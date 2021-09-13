From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the allegation of age falsification and certificate discrepancies levelled against a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola.

NANS, NAOSS and NAUS said the petition became imperative following the dragging of Agboola by the Academic Staff Establishment Unit before the management of the institution for investigation.

In the petition jointly signed by NANS chairman, Damilola Simeon Kehinde, NAOSS National President, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke and the Deputy National President of NAUS, Abdulgafar Adebowale, was also copies to the office of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), the Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The student bodies accused Agboola, a Professor of Mathematics of gross corrupt practices and violating the laws of the institution.

The petition, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday reads, “Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola, a Professor of Mathematics from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, by the Academic Staff was indicted in age falsification, result manipulation and other unimaginable diabolism by Staff Establishment Unit of the institution.

“According to documents submitted to the Academic Staff Establishment Unit, Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola who is currently on suspension have falsified his age while also presenting certificates with different names to the institution.

“Aside from the above, our students have at different times reported Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola’s high-handedness and intimidation which borders on sadism coupled with his infamous ramshackle relationship with both Students and Staff members.

“If found culpable, then Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola is not worthy of being found among academicians who are supposed to be impeccable role models to the younger generation.”

The students, however, threatened to shut down the institution in a mass protest if the ICPC and other relevant agencies fail to investigate the allegations against the lecturer.

