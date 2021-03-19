From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has hailed the Appeal Court judgment that cleared him of a certificate forgery case preferred against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Edo State 2020 gubernatorial election.

The governor, in a statement, said the ruling by the Court of Appeal vindicates him and reiterates the fact that the suit was, from the outset, a facetious attempt to swindle Edo people through the backdoor, as it was without any merit whatsoever.

“The judgment today by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja is a victory for democracy, equity, fairness and justice. It further reassures confidence in the judiciary as an impartial umpire.

“From the content of the judgment, ab initio, all Edo people knew there was no merit in the case. It was ill-willed. It is comforting that the judiciary has upheld the truth and the verdict of Edo people”, he stated.

The Appeal Court in its judgment yesterday, ruled that the lower court did not made any mistake and that the plaintiff and witnesses did not pin the 1st Respondent to have forged the certificate. It held that the judgment of the lower court is apt and very clear, noting that the appellant performed abysmally and has not proved any case.