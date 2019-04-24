Justice Taiwo consequently returned the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati for reassignment to another judge.

Meantime, Justice Abang who took over the case explained that “This matter was reassigned from Justice Taiwo .O. Taiwo for adjudication by my court on April 10, 2019.”

Counsel to the plaintiff, Ademola Abimbola who requested for an adjournment, had informed the court that a motion on notice was served on him in court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party seeking to be joined in the suit as an interested party.

According to Abimbola, “the matter is for hearing today. However, just this morning, PDP was served us with a motion on notice dated and filed on April 17, 2019. We intend to oppose this motion, which is intended to delay the hearing of this matter. We, therefore, apply for a short adjournment to file a counter affidavit in opposition to the application for joinder.”

He further drew the attention of the court to a petition by the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress against the court.

However, Justice Abang said the APC was not a party in the suit and that a non- party cannot take steps to frustrate the hearing of the suit.

On the request for adjournment, Justice Abang ruled that “Since there is no objection, I am inclined to adjourn this matter at the instance of the plaintiff for hearing of the application for joinder. “

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs Wendy Kuku, N. A. Nnwuchi (SAN) for Jones Onyeriri; Prince Orji Nwafor- Orizu for Senator Osita Izunaso and other parties to the suit did not object to the request for adjournment.

The PDP had in a motion filed by its counsel, S.C. Imo prayed the court for an order extending the time within which it may apply to be joined in the suit.

An order of court joining the PDP as the 8th defendants in the suit as well as an order directing the plaintiff/respondent to amend his originating processes and other subsequent processes issued in the suit in order to reflect the joinder of PDP as the 8th defendant in this suit.

The party in its motion brought pursuant to order 9 rule 25 further prayed the court for an order directing that all originating processes in the suit be served on it as the 8th defendant in this suit.

Justice Taiwo had earlier joined Hon. Jones Onyeriri, Senator Osita Izunaso; Nwachukwu Goodluck Clement of KOWA Party; Uche Onyeoma Ibe of Labour Party; Precious Nwadike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as parties to the suit.

Okorocha won in the February 23 Imo West senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He was however not presented with a Certificate of return by the electoral body as his name was

not listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission among the senators-elect who were presented with their certificates of return by INEC.