Dickson Okafor

Youths under the aegis of the Okigwe Unity Forum (OUF), in Imo North senatorial district, have threatened to protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if it fails within one week to issue the senator representing Imo North, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Certificate of Return.

Addressing newsmen in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, National President of the group, Clement Agbaso, accused INEC of daring them by not complying with the recent Federal High Court judgment ordering the commission to issue Uwajumogu Certificate of Return.

In the communiqué reached during a recent emergency meeting, the group claimed INEC has trampled on their fundamental human right of equal representation by disobeying the order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

He recalled how the people trooped out and voted massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, stating that in their presence, the returning officer declared Uwajumogu winner but expressed regret that INEC has continued to delay the issuance of certificate to the lawmaker.

The youth leader said with the judgment, the court has justified the pronouncement of the returning officer, arguing that INEC has no power to withhold the certificate and urged the commission to obey the court order.

He advised any aggrieved person or persons to approach the election tribunal to seek redress, adding that the people of Okigwe have been denied their constitutional right of representation by not being represented in the Ninth Senate.