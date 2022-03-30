Christy Anyanwu

In the bid to separate quack organic products from real ones, the first exposition for organic and natural beauty brands tagged: BONA EXPO would take place in Lagos on Thursday and Friday.

The full meaning of the acronym BONA EXPO is Botanical Organic and Natural Beauty Exposition.

Cynthia Odibeli , exposition manager for the event said other parts of the world are already becoming eco-system inclined.

According to her, Mother Nature Africa has given us a plethora of natural ingredients that can be made into various beauty products, whether body or for hair. Look at Shea nuts for example, only 10% of Nigerian Shea nut is exported, so what happens to the rest 90?

“This means that we need more hands on board to make products from our natural ingredients. We are so privileged to be one of the first of its kind in Africa. There are lots of organic expos in other nations. There’s Clean Beauty EXPO coming up in London this year but BONA EXPO is the first for organic beauty brands in Africa.

What should we expect from this EXPO?

The maiden edition is themed ‘Mother Nature Africa’. It will be holding from 30-31st March. One of the things that we have decided to do with this expo is to reestablish our natural ingredients as our tangible African heritage”.

Odibeli noted that the team l are looking forward to seeing farmers, retailers, NAFDAC, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Health at the EXPO, adding that the importance of going green and organic is that it will help to eradicate skin bleaching from the continent.

Highlights of the event , she said , are several master classes by international speakers.

“We have the A_Z of starting your multi million dollars green beauty brand by Oyeta Kokoroko of Okoko Cosmetics, and she’s coming all the way from Canada to be a part of this. We also have Joycee Awosika of Oriki group speking at the expo. The green beauty pleasure party we organized for media influencers was sponsored by Avila Natural beauty and Qasil beauty brand coming all the way from Kenya. It is founded by two women- Faduma Abdi and Zahra Hassan and they are interested in becoming our Kenya correspondents. People are coming from across the world for this exposition and we are excited about being the pioneer of natural beauty expo here in Africa. If you go to the USA, you hear things like A-beauty. A-beauty stands for African beauty and it is in vogue. African beauty brands are currently in the global stage such as 54 Thrones, which is an organic beauty brand making waves in the USA and it is owned by a Nigerian, Funke Christina Tegbe. She is our US correspondent. She has been mentioned on Oprah Winfrey show several times and Oprah uses her product s. We are hoping more brands out of Africa will make global leaders”.