From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has commenced free screening and treatment of 35,000 cervical cancer patients in the state for six months in the state.

Commissioner for Health Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, explained that in July 2021 the Kebbi State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Medicaid cancer, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) had jointly signed an MoU to conduct cervical cancer screening targeting 5,000 eligible women in the state.

‘The latter MoU notwithstanding, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his magnanimity, deliberately approved the scaling up of cervical cancer screening from 5,000 to 35,000 women, in order to give the programme statewide coverage and include more eligible women in the state,’ the commissioner stated.

‘The devastating nature of cervical cancer requires prompt, deliberate and decisive action in order to prevent, and control cervical cancer in women.

‘His Excellency believes that cancer is preventable and its early detection makes it easier to treat and hence the adage, early detection, early treatment and early recovery,’ he said.

Muhammad also disclosed that the state governor has approved the engagement of a consultant in order to ensure the success of the programme.

According to him, ‘the state has trained about 100 health workers across the state for the programme.

‘The Ministry of Health is calling on all women in the state to use this rare opportunity to partake in the programme with a view to knowing their status. The traditional and religious leaders are also encouraged to sensitize the citizens especially women towards leveraging on this programme to subject themselves to the free screening and treatment provided by the programme,’ he said.