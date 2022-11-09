Leading strategic communications firm, C&F Porter Novelli, has announced the appointment of the Rev. Canon Anthony Ajero, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2022.

A consummate professional, Canon Ajero has more than three decades of post-graduation experience both on the agency and client sides with a specialisation in Public Relations-led integrated marketing communications.

Mr. Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, Chairman of C&F, said “the Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Canon Ajero, with his wealth of experience, to lead the management and staff of our premier and evolving consultancy. He takes the helm at an inflection point when the agency’s new thinking coalesces Public Relations, Reputation Management, and Purpose.” Maduegbuna added that “the Board looks forward to an even more glorious season for our multiple award-winning consultancy.” Similarly, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, Supervising Director of the firm which serves as the hub for West Africa in the 60-nation Porter Novelli network, explained “for obvious reasons, our choice of MD/CEO was painstaking. Coming at this time when C&F is celebrating the global network’s 50th anniversary, we are building upon the firm’s acclaimed leadership position in the industry.” Nwosu added that “with this appointment, the strength of our global network, our proven strategic tools, and talented team, clients and partners worldwide can expect even more impactful contributions to the multiple bottom lines.”

Canon Ajero had his undergraduate education at the famous Jackson School of Mass Communication of the University of Nigeria; and his MSc. in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Akoka. He started his career at Patike Communications before moving to Insight, and later Taijo Wonukabe.

In the banking sector, he left indelible marks in managing the corporate affairs departments of some banks including the then Standard Trust Bank (now UBA), First Atlantic Bank, and Broad Bank. He has attended numerous courses locally and internationally, and is a much-sought-after speaker on marketing communications and volunteering, among others.