Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

As world renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonke’s global crusade holds in Ekiti State from December 5, the Christian for All Nations (CFAN) has urged Nigerians to pray against the scourge of kidnapping and increasing crime rates in the country, for sustainable peace to be enjoyed among the citizens.

The body of Christ also assured God will intervene in the political leadership of the country and provide a leader that would bring the desired changes to the Nigerian populace.

CFAN said it is time Nigerians pray against rising waves of crimes among the youths, which the Christian body said should be a source of worry to all citizens.

CFAN spoke, yesterday at a press conference heralding a four-day crusade organised by the church which will have Bonke’s successor, Daniel Kolenda, ministering to millions of participants.

The event will hold on Ado-Iworoko Road in Ado Ekiti metropolis between December 5 and 8.

Crusade Local Organising Committee Chairman, Oluwadiya Abifade, who addressed newsmen, said the body of Christ is not unaware of the challenges afflicting the nation, adding that the crusade is one of the ways to seek spiritual solutions to them.

“We pray that God will take care of our political situation. This crusade is part of the ways for God to mould the hearts of our leaders. When God dwells in our hearts, we will do what we think will be in the interest of the nation,” he said.