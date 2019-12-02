In what was the strongest indication yet that it is placing high premium on its take-over of the Suzuki franchise in Nigeria, CFAO Motors has re-launched the popular Japanese brand into the Nigerian market with the right degree of pomp in Lagos.

At an impressive ceremony recently, CFAO Motors formally opened a new befitting Suzuki showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, and introduced a line-up of new generation cars that tickled the fancy of the high profile guests that were in attendance.

And to motivate patronage for the new cars, the highlight of the event was the unveiling of a new package of financing, starting from just N85,000 per month with an option to trade in old cars {but subject to terms and conditions}.

In addition, during the first year ownership, the customer does not pay for petrol or service as this is taken care of by CFAO.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/ Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier stated: “Our partner, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, is renowned for the production of top quality and reliable vehicles which are widely trusted for durability and competitive prices.

“As is traditional with CFAO, we have already trained technicians with the support of the manufacturer and we have made provision for sufficient genuine spare parts at the right price.”

The Suzuki models available in Nigeria are city cars: Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, and Ertiga, as well as off-road/sports utility vehicles (SUVs) including Jimny and Vitara.

CFAO is a pioneer in automotive distribution and has been in Nigeria for 117 years. CFAO Motors is the distributor of the Suzuki brand in 26 African countries with dedicated sales and aftersales support.

Amongst the guests in attendance were the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Kikuta Yutaka; Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. GbengaOyebode; Managing Director/ Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; Executive Director International Marketing, Suzuki Motor, Mr. Koichi Suzuki.