In a bid to ease new car ownership for the vehicle buying public, CFAO Motors, the sole distributor of Suzuki cars in Nigeria, has unveiled a very customer-friendly trade-in scheme that enables a buyer drive in an own car, and drive home in a ‘tear rubber.’

Interestingly, the trade-in is not restricted to car brands or models, even if they were bought as used cars (tokunbo).

Giving insight into the scheme, the Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, explained that the process is as simple as bringing in one’s current car for valuation and choosing to pay the balance for a brand new car up-front or through financing.

For example, a brand new Suzuki Dzire sold at N6 million, can be traded in with a Toyota Corolla 2013 valued at N1.7 million. Balance due: N4.3 million upfront or 109,000 naira/monthly (up to 60 months). So, only about 20 percent equity is needed for the financing.

The valuation of the buyer’s current car will be done in Lagos at the company’s Akin Adesola, Victoria Island showroom only, while financing options are also available in CFAO Motors offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt.”

To this end, with as little as N3.7m or N85,000 monthly, anyone can own a brand new Suzuki car! The models available in Nigeria cut across compact cars, sedans and sport utility vehicles {SUVs} with the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara and Jimny.

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational founded in 1909, known for manufacturing a wide range of products which include automobiles, motorcycles and outboard marine engines. With three million cars sold globally every year, the brand is recognised for its lineup of affordable compact cars.

In Nigeria, Suzuki has been quite popular with the mini-buses and compact car taxis which have been plying the roads over the years.

The CFAO Group is a leader in specialised distribution in Africa with 117 years of existence in Nigeria. The group has built a solid relationship with Suzuki and now distributes the Japanese brand in 26 African countries, offering quality technical expertise and reliable after-sales service.

Recently, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kikuta Yutaka joined top International Suzuki officials led by Executive Director, International Marketing, Suzuki Motor, Mr. Koichi Suzuki; Chairman CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; and the Managing Director/ Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletierto, to unveil a new Suzuki showroom and latest models of the Suzuki brand in Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.