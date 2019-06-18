CFAO Yamaha, a joint venture subsidiary of CFAO Group and Yamaha Motor Corporation, Japan is set to rev the hearts of football-loving Nigerians by sending customers to Egypt on all-expenses paid trip to watch the semi-final and final games of AFCON 2019.

Other customers will also enjoy the AFCON experience through free public viewing. The 2019 African Cup of Nations will hold in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, 2019. All football lovers will qualify to buy any Yamaha product and win exciting prizes.

The Managing Director of CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited Mr. Boye Ajayi said “the company’s desire to sponsor loyal customers to Egypt to watch live games at the football fiesta is to identify with the beautiful game and reward our loyal customers.

In addition, the company will stage free public viewing centres at designated locations across the country, where Nigerians will rev their passion and win gifts at the same time.”

Mr. Ajayi said Yamaha Motor Corporation, Japan has supported this initiative of co-sponsoring AFCON 2019 with the aim of branding from a long-term perspective in Africa, where future market expansion is expected.

This same vision guided Yamaha’s expansion to Nigeria through a joint venture partnership with CFAO Group to establish herself as a manufacturing entity in Nigeria, building a world-class motorcycle assembly line and service centre in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos rather than trading through distributors like it did in the past.

The Team Lead Marketing, Mr. Victor Momodu said CFAO Yamaha has been following true with her brand statement by creating exceptional value and experiences that enrich the lives of Nigerians in general through quality products and after sales services.