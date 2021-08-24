By Chinyere Anyanwu [email protected] 09028770040

Female wheat farmers in Kano State recently received a major boost to their efforts when they were gifted farming irrigation equipment by Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited.

CFM, a leading flour milling business in the country, took the step as part of its ongoing strategic investment drive to support the nation’s food production, self-sufficiency and security aspirations in line with its short to medium term value chain developmental efforts.

The irrigation equipment is meant to assist the female smallholder wheat farmers and ultimately enhance their productivity levels. The irrigation equipment comprising high-pressure water pumping machines, were formally presented to the female farmers at a ceremony held recently in Giyamusu, Ajingi Local Government Area of the state.

Achieving full potential of women smallholder farmers in the country has largely been constrained by poor access to land and farming tools, especially irrigation equipment.

With improved access to modern irrigation infrastructure, the farmers are hopeful of boosting their crop yields.

This is as they looking forward to higher wheat crop yield with proper irrigated. The presentation of the pumping machines to the women smallholder farmers marked a turnaround in the women farmers’ aspiration to scale as well as support and meaningfully contribute to the ongoing Federal Government agricultural development programmes.

The recipients of the farming irrigation equipment are Lauratu Kassim, a 40-year-old wheat farmer with three years wheat farming experience; Maryam Ahmad, who has been practicing crop cultivation for many years but went fully into wheat farming four years ago, and Atika Shuaibu, another 40-year-old female farmer who started wheat farming two years ago. Shuaibu owns a very big farm where she plants rice and other crops and a wheat farm, but has no pumping machine for irrigation. Hasiya Muhammad, who has had to rely on her husband’s farming equipment to sustain operations on her farmland, and 40-year-old Liti Audu are the other beneficiaries of the farming infrastructure support.

Special guest at the presentation of the irrigation equipment to the female farmers, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, ably represented by Faruk Sule Garo (Senior Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment), appreciated and applauded the effort of CFM in empowering women and investing in the agricultural sector, which helps in ensuring the livelihood of millions of Nigerians and in boosting the economy of the country.

Speaking about the intervention, Rauda Musa Umar, Wheat Development Programme Officer, CFM, said the organisation is committed to assisting the government achieve its food security and economic diversification agenda.

According to her, “we will keep providing the necessary farming support and modern agronomic capacity-building training to local wheat farmers to boost wheat farming practices and yields in the country. Our focus, of course, is food security and improving livelihoods.”

Dr. Salim Saleh, President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), said, “the various intervention programmes implemented by Crown Flour Mill Limited are laudable. The presentation of these farming equipment to our women will go a long way to boost the women farmers’ productivity and raise the economic contribution levels of the women.

“Let me seize this opportunity to encourage other corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians, especially those operating in the agriculture value chain, to emulate Crown Flour Mill Limited in developing and boldly executing impactful agricultural development programmes that will reverberate across the local landscape,” he added.