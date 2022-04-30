By GILBERT EKEZIE

In her efforts to open up more windows of opportunities in the Real Estate sector, The Church of God Mission International, (CGMI) Garden City, Victoria Island Zone, Lekki Lagos State has concluded plans to hold the second edition of “The Roundtable Lekki’ Conference.

The event which is a platform for networking, business development, information sharing and joint discussion on opportunities in the real estate sector, would take place in the church’s auditorium on Monday, May 2nd, 2022.

It is expected that real estate developers, land vendors, landowners, realtors, real estate agents, service providers, lawyers, support companies, financiers, mortgage firms, government officials, and other key stakeholders in the Real Estate business would attend the event with the theme: ‘Current Trends for financing Real Estate Transactions’.

Zonal Coordinator of the Conference and Lead Pastor of the Church, Rev Chris Ubammadu explained in Lagos that over five thousand participants are expected to be at the event both physically and online.

He said “the Roundtable Lekki 2022 will focus on real estate because the church is located on the axis where the business is booming.

Unammadu noted that the Real.Estate is a sector that houses a lot of hope for Nigerians, with meaningful income. “Real estate has a huge value chain – development, agency, sale of building materials and management of the estate, among others. We have made a decision as socially responsible organisation and a church that is conscious of its role as a light to the world to empower the citizens.”

Also speaking, Chief Operations Officer, Xtreme Mindz Solutions Ltd, Mr. John Obasi, said the whole concept of the initiative is to impac the society and to let the people focus on positive things. “Real Estate is a platform to engage because it has so many opportunities. As an agency, we have decided to be part of this journey. We are proud to be part of the Roundtable Lekki to present our expertise.”

According to him, Xtreme Mindz Solutions is known to be an expert in marketing communications and it cuts across many industries.

It could be recalled that the.maiden edition of The Roundtable Lekki in 2021 was attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Urban Development , keynote speakers, developers, practitioners, and real estate companies who showcased their products and services.

Successes achieved in the maiden edition are huge sales, establishment of business partnerships , establishment of businesses by some participants established businesses and creation of job opportunities.