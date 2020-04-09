Nigerian–Lebanese businessmen billionaires and philanthropists, Ronald and Gilbert Chagoury, owners of Eko Hotel and Suites, Eko Atlantic City, HITEC Construction Company Limited, ITB Contraction Limited, etc have boosted the fight and containment of the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic with N1 billion donation to Lagos government.

The state is the epicentre of the Coronavirus disease in Nigeria recording 145 cases as at the time of writing this report.

The brothers donation to the Lagos is the so far the single largest donation to the state to help it tackle the disease.

The billionaire businessmen are also donating 300 plates of meals per day to the government to feed patients suffering from the disease and health workers taking care of the patients.

The owners of the prestigious five-star Eko Hotel and Suites conference venue and many other eye-popping investments, such as Eko Atlantic City, HITEC Construction Company, ITB Construction Limited, under the Chagoury Group, an industrial conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate and property development, flour mills, water bottling and purification, glass manufacturing, insurance, hotels, furniture manufacturing, telecommunications, IT, catering and international financing.