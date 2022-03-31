By Chinelo Obogo

Chain Reactions Africa, a public relations firm, has unveiled ‘Goodnews Nigeria’ a platform which would be used to promote positive stories about the country.

During the 15th anniversary of the firm tagged ‘Ara Unstripped’, in Lagos within the week, the Managing Director and Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions, Israel Opayemi, said the platform will not be used to promote negativity but will solely be utilised to showcase the good happening in the nation.

He said the company will introduce innovations that will help governments and businesses chart a new course in communicating and engaging the society.

“The celebration of our 15th anniversary is a celebration of the resilience of the Nigerian spirit. Most startups in Nigeria don’t survive up to five years but we have surpassed that and have been able to surmount every challenge that came our way, from finding clients to retaining them.

“We started the company with two people and we have grown big and we are still growing. We are not just celebrating our 15 years anniversary, we are celebrating the fact that we are disruptors.

“Everything you see in the society, whether it is people disobeying the traffic laws or people buying a particular product, it is all a product of culture or emerging trend. What we’ve done today, as a business, is that we have rededicated ourselves to what we do best which is helping private sector organisations and government interpret trends and culture.

“The African market is nuanced and we know we cannot continue to do what everyone does. We asked ourselves how we can help our clients even better and how businesses can tap into the potential of the African market.

To achieve this, we have chosen to give Nigeria a great gift called, ‘The Goodnews Nigeria’.

“What we have done is that we have given our people the platform that will tell the Nigerian story, away from any negativity out there. When you go to Goodnews Nigeria, you will never find a single negative story about Nigeria. It will be about positive stories about the progress we are making, in investments, infrastructure, the inflow of foreign direct investment, technological innovation happening in Nigeria and things that Nigerians are doing in entertainment and sport. It has no input from the government. This is just a commitment from us. This is what we want to give back to our country on our 15th anniversary as a business,” he said.