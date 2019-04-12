Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Chairman, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association, Onitsha branch, Chris Ajugwe, has reiterated the commitment of the 13-man executive, led by him, to lift the organisation to the next level, amidst treachery by some people.

Interacting with Daily Sun, in Onitsha, over the crisis rocking the alumni association, Ajugwe, a lawyer, said there was no faction in the association, but admitted that a few “dissatisfied and disgruntled elements” who are out to destroy the activities of the group, by forming a parallel executive, are capitalising on the crisis in the national leadership of UNN Alumni to foment trouble.

Ajugwe, who narrated the genesis of the crisis said Onitsha branch of the alumni had been dormant for several years due to inactivity and absence of purposeful leadership until he mounted the saddle to rescue it from obscurity.

He lamented that one of the actions he took alongside his executives to revive the association was a successful hosting of a “Founders Day” celebration on September 23, 2017, at Onitsha Sports Club, in which Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, was inducted as the grand patron. Awards were also conferred on several notable personalities and presentation of books written by Prof. Alex Ikeme and Dr. Rosemary Anazodo, both alumni of the institution.