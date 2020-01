The Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Mr Abdulfatai Oyesanya, is dead

Mr Oluwaseyi Odufowokan, Chief Press Secretary to the late council chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that Oyesanya died after a brief illness.

According to him, the council chairman died on Tuesday morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). (NAN)