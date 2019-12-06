Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Chairman of the Central Council of Emirs in Kano State would now be rotated by the five emirate councils in the state.

This was contained in the new law for the creation of four addition emirates in Kano State that was passed by the State House of Assembly and signed into law on Thursday by the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar indicated that the Chairman of the Central Council of Emirs, according to the new law, will be appointed by the governor, adding that he will chair the Council for a period of two years upon his appointment.

“The new law provides that there will be individual Emirate Council in all the now five Emirates councils”.

“The membership of the Councils is drawn from the Emir, who heads the Council of his own domain, Imam from the Emirate, representative of business community, and other identified group of people from there” the statement said,.

“At the state level, there is going to be a Central Council of Emirs, that will consist of all the five Emirs in the state as well as representatives of other identified groups of people”.

“Sanctions are also attached for any erring Emir or any traditional ruler. If an Emir refuses to attend Council of Emirs meetings three times, without any concrete and convincing reason, such an Emir’s Turban would be removed, but with consultation of other Emirs, by the Governor” said the statement.

“Another action that attracts sanction from the provision of the new Law, is that, if an Emir disrespects the norms and values of his people, where such an Emir’s action goes against the culture and tradition of his people, he would face the music” the statement added.

While signing the bill into law at the Coronation Hall of the Government House, Ganduje explained that the previous law on the subject matter was challenged in the court and was floored on the grounds that it was sponsored by private interest.

He said that although the government was not exactly satisfied with the outcome of the court, the government decided to sponsor another bill in compliance with the requirement of the judgement

“As a law abiding administration, we came and deliberated upon that at the State Executive Council. After which we sent the bill to the State House of Assembly, seeking for the creation of 4 additional emirates, namely Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye,” he said. After successfully passing the Bill by the House, here we are, as you are all witnessing the signing of the bill into law. And our Emirates have come to stay.”

The governor reinstated that creation of the additional emirates was done to bring development closer to the people.

“We need sustainable socio-economic development for our dear state. We need further improvement in the security system and well being of our people,” he declared.