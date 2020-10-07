The management and staff of National Daily newspapers has announced the passage of its Editorial Board Chairman, Chris Akiri.

Akiri was appointed chairman of Editorial Board of the newspaper in June 2006, a position he held till his death in Lagos on Wednesday, September 30, after a brief illness.

A role model to many, Akiri showed high degree of innovation, articulation, and dynamism in dissecting issues within and outside Nigeria in his editorial responsibilities.

His versatility in many areas was both astounding and outstanding. An accomplished lawyer, teacher, journalist, politician, ordained deacon and renowned public affairs analyst whose intellectual prowess and deep understanding of social issues knew no bound, he was a frequent guest on several television stations in Nigeria which include Channels, AIT, ARISE, among others. While managing his law firm, he served on the Editorial Board of reputable media organisations including The Guardian.