From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the party in Borno State, Mustapha Gambo, has urged members of the party across the country to support, former governor of the state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to emerge national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the national convention.

Gambo, former political aide to immediate past governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, made the call yesterday.

He stated that Sheriff’s vast political experience, as former governor, lawmaker and party administrator, makes him more suited to lead the APC to the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ballot, in the 2023 polls, makes it imperative for the APC to have a courageous leader, that will lead it to the next general elections.

