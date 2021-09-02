From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, a chieftain of the party in Borno State, Mustapha Gambo, has urged members of the party across the country to support, former governor of the state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to emerge as national chairman.

Gambo, a former Senior Political Adviser to immediate past governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, made the call, on Thursday, while speaking with journalists, in Abuja.

He stated that Sheriff’s v vast political experience, as former governor, lawmaker and party administrator, makes him more suited to lead the APC to the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ballot, in the 2023 polls, makes it imperative for the APC to have a courageous leader, that will lead it to the next general elections.

Gambo said “The APC needs a stabilizing force and with due respect to all those reported to be nursing ambition to vie for the chairmanship of our party, none of them comes close to what His Excellency, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff brings to be table.

“Apart from being the first governor to be elected twice as governor of Borno state; he was elected twice to the federal parliament as Senator representing Borno Senatorial District at different political epochs.He was chairman, Board of Trustees of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, one of the parties that later merged with others to form the APC.

“What awaits us in 2023 is huge and with President Muhammadu Buhari out of the ballot for the first time in eight years, the party can’t afford to experiment with its national leadership. We need a man who can get things done, a leader loved by all and sundry, one who has a track record of performance,”

