From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC), North Central Progressive Movement, has purchased expression of interest and nomination form for frontline aspirant for the position of national chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, ahead of the party’s March 26 national convention.

The Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Suleiman Maikwato, who made disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, said that it procured the form from the APC Director of Organization, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussuji Medaner, at the party secretariat, Abuja for Senator Sani Musa.

He further explained that their decision was a collective one, as a group, based on their unflinching believe in the candidacy of Senator Sani Musa as the man to redeem the party’s image, reposition it for good and lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

The national coordinator stated after the event that amongst the aspirants running for the office of APC national chairman, Sani Musa’s manifesto and agenda for the party remains the best in repositioning our great party towards greatness and redirecting it in actualising the dreams of the founding fathers which ultimately informed their decision to throw their weight behind his chairmanship ambition.

Speaking after purchasing the forms, Suleiman noted: “As you can see, we came here to pick the nomination form for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a man who has served in various frontline capacities and has demonstrated the requisite leadership qualities needed to lead our party and reposition it for good.

“We have undertaken a careful assessment of all the aspirants vying for the office of the national chairman and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that we have made the right choice in the interest of every progressive thinking individual,” he assured.