From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Aspirants for the chairmanship position, yesterday, renewed rivalry in Abuja as they urged party members to vote for them.

Those who attended the stakeholders summit organised by the APC Rebirth included Mustapha Saliu, Sani Musa and Sylvester Moniedafe.

In his remarks at the summit, Saliu promised to right the wrongs of neglecting party members.

“I will urge the organisers of this symposium to continue to exploit all possible means within the party to advice and guide so that we don’t wash our dirty linens in the public.

“As an aspirant, my prayer is if given the opportunity, most of these things you are yearning for, we have taken note of them. We will try and see that we implement them 100 percent and that is why we have this slogan of doing things differently.

“Politics is about inclusiveness, carrying people along, giving them a sense of belonging. We will try and see that we achieve that.

“We will be doing things differently. As one of those aspiring to be the national chairman, I hope, if given the opportunity, it will be an opportunity to show that there is a reward system that can be very beneficial and can be befitting to those who labour for it.

“APC as a party, I must commend the administration. We can’t just get it right at once. It is work in progress but I can assure you and the teeming youths, who have put this summit together that it is work in progress and this time around, they will be more involved and they will be given that sense of belonging and carried along such that decisions and policies that will directly affect them, they will be part and parcel of them.

“So, for me, it is not a thing of worry. APC youths will be well rewarded and carried along if given that opportunity,” he said.

Musa, in his remarks, charged members to continue to build on the legacies of the party.

“As we approach another election, we must ensure we do not allow our country slide back to the era of corruption and unfocused governance we witnessed during the PDP era. We must continue to build on those APC legacies.

“It is for this reason I’m presenting myself as a candidate that can position our party, APC, to achieve the electoral and political atmosphere necessary to ensure we consolidate and accelerate our socio-economic transformation,” he said.