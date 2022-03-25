From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard of the proposed consensus arrangement for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the national convention, as one of the aspirants, Mustapha Saliu, has insisted that he is still in the race.

Director-General, Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization, Mallam Bala Usman, in a statement issued on Friday, maintained that though his principal is still consulting, he is however in the race.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“The Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization has received several calls from multitudes of party stakeholders, friends and associates regarding the upcoming convention of our party and the decision of Mallam Saliu Mustapha as an aspirant, especially in relation to the unravelling issue of a possible consensus arrangement.

“Indeed, we recognize consensus as one of APC’s acceptable leadership selection methods, which is completely legal and constitutional. However, we are convinced that for consensus to abide, it must be all inclusive and devoid of any vestige of imposition.

“This is why Mallam Saliu Mustapha, together with all the other aspirants, would continue to engage in order to review the options before them and agree on a common and mutually beneficial decision. Until this is done, nothing has been decided yet.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In the course of his campaigns for the office of National Chairman of APC, our candidate, our team as ably led by the Turaki of Ilorin has had close interactions with party members, supporters and well-wishers, who all share in his fervent desire to build APC into a party that prioritizes inclusion, fair reward system and a transparent internal democracy; all of which are the major pillars of his campaigns.

“His aspiration to lead the party is on behalf of these categories of party members and stakeholders. He will therefore not take any decision without considering the deep hope and expectations that have been invested in him by these multitudes of members that spread all over the country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“While he will join other aspirants in the race to work out a most acceptable outcome in the larger interest of the party, we request that all his supporters and well-wishers remain calm. As it’s the tradition in the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization, the decision of what to do will be that of everyone involved, not just that of Turaki alone.

“As we all look forward to the national convention, we wish all party delegates who are converging on Abuja a safe and smooth journey to the capital city,” the statement read.