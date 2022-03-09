From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Frontline aspirant for the vacant All Progressives Congress (APC) National chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, on Tuesday took his campaign to Akure, the Ondo State capital, to consult with the chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Sani Musa, doubling as Chairman, Senate Services Committee and his team were received by Governor Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka.

While reelin out his lofty plans for APC, if elected national chairman, Senator Sani Musa equally solicited the governor’s support to help him bring the plans to fruition.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu advised Sen. Sani Musa to remain focussed and continue his consultations, urging him not to be distracted.

He also harped on the leadership qualities expected of the incoming APC national chairman and envisioned for the APC.

His words: “The party needs a national chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented and the capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members.”

He further emphasized that “the APC at this crucial stage will do well to avoid candidates with predetermined ulterior motives even before they assume leadership,” adding; “I want to praise your intellectual capacity. You ars the kind of leader needed for the party to progress ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

Governor Akeredolu also disclosed that he is not against APC zoning offices so long as the zoning reflects equity, fairness and justice, encouraging Senator Sani Musa to continue meeting and consulting leaders and stakeholders of the party just as he declared; “it is not over, until it is.” over!”