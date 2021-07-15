By Christian Agadibe

Inspired by the negative effect of sexual traffic menace in Nigeria and Africa, the action-packed Chalie Chalie movie chronicles an incredible story of sexual traffickers, whisking young girls out of the shores of Nigeria with the deception of greener pastures abroad.

While the screening was held at the weekend at the Pefti School Academy in Ajao Estate, Isolo area of Lagos State, the movie will hit cinemas nationwide on Friday July 16.

In the words of the producer, Charles Uwagbai, Chalie Chalie is a film that exposes the lingering societal ills like human trafficking, money laundering, weaving the dangers of the journey, and the traffickers throughout.

Chalie Chalie is a story told through the charmingly naive gaze of a young girl, whose voyage to Europe by road leaves viewers with a gripping feeling of what it really feels like.

Uwagbai enthused: “A lot of people just wake up and decide to go abroad. They don’t really take into consideration what they are going to experience on the road and the dangers involved, or the kind of things people involved in this business can do. That’s what we just try to expose in a little way.”

“I think the film will make an impact, it is educating the people out there to know that this is what is going on and the danger involved.”

When asked about the challenges faced in producing the movie, Uwagbai listed shooting on the highway and in Ghana, getting a permit, and getting the right crew to work with, especially in Ghana.

The comedy and action-thriller film stars actors like Etinosa Ndenodia, Alex Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni Oboli and other actors from Ghana.

“We started this project in 2017, we shot part of it in 2018 and 2019 and hoped to release it in 2020, but the pandemic came,” he added.

Interestingly, Uwagbai is known for movies that entertain and educate. Among his top blockbuster movies are: The Ghost and the Tout, and The Washerman.

