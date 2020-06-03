Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that the challenge before the Commission in conducting elections amidst COVID-19 would be to design and launch creative and innovative ways to communicate with Nigerians in ways that accords with their sensitivities, allay their fears, reassures them about the future of electoral process.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with Media Organisations, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, warned that postponing the Edo, Ondo governorship polls and the various bye-elections will throw Nigeria into constitutional crisis.

“Sometimes, unexpected situations, events and circumstances throw countries and nations off balance and present them with new situations and challenges that seems insurmountable. In such circumstances and situations, some countries and nations may buckle, throw in the towel in defeat and are completely overwhelmed.

“Sometimes, such situations throw up new players and spur creativity and innovation that accelerates development. Our nation Nigeria is faced with and in the valley of this dilemma. Giving up is not an option and buckling on account of challenges is also not an option. Daring and courageously facing the future is the way to go and the Commission is ready and will be in the vanguard of this new direction.

“The Commission is therefore determined to be part and indeed lead the process of innovation and creativity in the electoral process rather than throw in the towel and postpone all elections to an indeterminate period. Throwing in the towel in our constitutional circumstances may do violence to the Constitution and wittingly or unwittingly throw the country into avoidable constitutional crisis.

“The Commission is therefore determined to proceed with the two end of tenure governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and the 10 Senatorial and State Assembly elections with cautious optimistic bearing in mind that the health and safety of the people will be crucial determinants of the success or otherwise of the elections.

“We are mindful of the fact that we are at war with an “unseen enemy. We are aware of the fact that some of our compatriots have lost their lives on account of COVID-19 pandemic. We are aware that so many people are in isolation and quarantine centres. We are aware that some of our people are isolated and quarantined at home.

“This existential threat has therefore caused major disruption in public life which has led to a rethink of the way we administer elections and the processes connected therewith,” he said.

On the threats confronting INEC, he said: “The challenge before the Commission and indeed the media is to design and launch creative and innovative ways of communicating with the Nigerian people in ways and means that accords with their sensitivities, allay their fears, reassures them about the future and reengage them more concretely with the electoral process.

If we are communicating and Nigerians are not paying attentions, it means our strategies are faulty. “If we are communicating and the narrative remains the same, it means that we are yet to break down the dominant perception and the dominant narrative of deficit trust in our democracy and elections. The Commission is determined to deploy appropriate technology and mechanisms of reaching the Nigerian people in these challenging times. Hence, our voter education and publicity initiatives will be geared towards boosting public confidence and re-engaging the Nigerian people in the electoral process,” he quipped.

In his remarks, commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, revealed that journalists participating in the various elections will be accredited online.

“The Commission welcomes your comments and suggestions. As critical stakeholders, you have been involved in reporting and analysing our democracy and electoral process. As citizens, the Commission believes that your opinions and suggestions will be of immense benefit to our electoral activities. The Commission therefore values your contributions to policy formulation and implementation.

“The Commission has always accredited media organisations to cover elections and to ensure your unimpeded access to voting locations and collation centres. The forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections as well as many bye-elections across the country will not be different. However, in tandem with the new health reality, accreditation of media organisations for these elections will be done online through a dedicated portal,” he said.