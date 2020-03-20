Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ and Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen has stylishly challenged coronavirus in his latest social media post.

The Lille goal poacher revealed this on his instagram post, which saw him holding his lungs with a heavy smile while indicating his readiness to battle the deadly virus.

Osimhen, who clocked 21 last December, captioned his post with words

of confidence by writing, “You’ll find that life is still worthwhile if you smile and, most importantly, be safe out there.”

The post drew thousands of reactions from his social media fans, including members of the Nigeria’s senior national team who believe the post is capable of suppressing panic.

Osimhen, who is currently the fifth highest goal scorer in the French league, will be aiming to continue his superlative scoring form if the virus outbreak reduces across the world.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded nine cases of the virus while death in France has soared to 264 in 10,000 confirmed cases.