Talented artiste, Cornelius Kelechi Jideofor aka Sweetcorn, has lamented the stigma that comes with being a fresh artiste in Nigeria.

Reminiscing on the challenges that came his way as a greenhorn in the music industry, Sweetcorn said, “There is a stigma associated with the term ‘up and coming’ artiste. This makes people treat you as a write off and someone with no chance of succeeding in the industry.”

The rapper and songwriter, who has the sobriquet, Sweetcorn derived from his real name, started music as a chorister; and began recording in the studio as far back as 2009. He is best known for his single, Secure the Bag, which he described as a hustle anthem that he wrote for himself and his friends.

The artiste, who is also a web developer, has other popular songs including I Love You, On My Mind, Follow Follow, Answer Prayers, and Naija4sale.