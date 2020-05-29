Rita Okoye

Nigerian creative entrepreneur, Edache Obe, who is the CEO of Dacheo Media and branding company h as bemoaned the challenges of kick starting a new digital business in Nigeria.

For the Benue state born multiple business owner , who is popularly known as Dacheo, at the initial kick off of his business, the challenges he encountered were linked to lack of proper information around digital platforms.

“Then, we were not really considered by brands as a viable marketing option. But with the recent exposure, brands are now fully aware of the impact this has for their businesses. I also experienced the challenges around getting the right platforms to push certain campaigns for brands as they would always insist on platforms they thought is best for their brands.

In addition, Coronavirus also opened up the eyes of entrepreneurs and business owners to use alternative platforms to push their products. The pandemic has given a rise to more digital solutions for brands,” he tells Sun News in an interview.

In addition Dacheo, 34, c ommended the Nigerian government for making the country’s economy conducive for small and medium scale business owners.

“I’ll would say we now have a lot of businesses looking to push their brands via digital platforms. Also big corporate organizations are now using campaigns via digital to push communication and reach out to their target market. So, it has been a win-win situation for us.”