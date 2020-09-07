The Nigeria-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (NGCC) has commended the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila his efforts towards resolving the problems faced by Nigerain businessmen in Ghana.

It will be recalled that Gbajabiamila recently secured a successful diplomatic dialogue and relationship between Nigeria and Ghana aimed at resolving the trade dispute.

Mr Bambo Ademiluyi, President, Nigeria-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (NGCC), gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Ademiluyi said that the speaker and his team demonstrated a clear understanding of the problems faced by Nigerian businessmen in Ghana.

He said that the trade dispute had been existing since 2007, but this was the first time the Nigerian Government would be tackling it at the highest level in Ghana.

According to him, a proposal for a solution is the establishment of a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council backed by legislation.

He said the council would superintend over trade issues between both countries.

“We would like to align with this proposal and also state that there exists presently a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria.

“We also have our counterpart, Ghana-Nigeria Business Council in Ghana.

“The main objective of the group is to ease the conduct of business across the two countries, and many of our activities which also involve traders have been geared towards this main objective.

“We would therefore like to pledge our support for the setup of the government-backed councils and would want to be actively involved in the current solution process developed to resolve the current impasse.

“Once again, congratulations to Gbajabiamila and his team.

“We look forward to a favourable and seamless working relationship in developing the legislations that will back the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council,” he said. (NAN)