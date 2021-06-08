By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Champion Newspapers Limited, at its recently held 2020 Annual Award, honoured some distinguished Nigerians for their accomplishments in various fields of human endeavour. The award ceremony, which attracted dignitaries from across the country, the All Peoples Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, beingrecognised as a Democracy Icon of the 4th Republic. Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Mr. Tunji Bello, former Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, was given the award for his contribution to the development of the country’s democracy, especially in the 4th Republic.

Also recognised at the event is the Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who was named the Best Man of the Year 2020 and Best Governor of the Year 2020 awards. The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, was recognised for his ability to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in his state as well as securing the lives of the people and revitalising the health sector.

Another awardee and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, was honoured with award of Best Governor of the Year 2020 award on Infrastructurel Development, was represented by Mr. Uchenna Orji.

The Managing Director/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, was awarded the Best Insurance Woman of 2020.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, called on organisations across the country to give recognition to people based on credibility. “Credibility means saying what you mean and meaning what you say. A situation where people can trust you means you are credible.”

Assessing the Champion Awards, Moghalu noted that it was a credible one based on merit, stating that some awards have been commercialised, which has lowered the quality of awards in the country. He described the awards given to credible Nigerians as a welcome development and a way to encourage them to do better.