President Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has disclosed that 10 Olympics slots are up for grabs as the champions of champions is set to kick start in Bayelsa.

Igali told brila.net that only a few opportunities were given for qualifiers because of the pandemic and they have only one qualified wrestler in Odunayo Adekuroye.

“We have 10 Olympics weight classes that will be attempting to qualify, aside Odunayo Adekuroye who has already qualified coupled with lots of prices to be won. “As a federation, we will be responsible for their accommodation, transportation and feeding, so it will be at low cost for any coaches and athletes to attend this competition from the 15th to 18th this of month,” he said.

The tournament would mark the return to competition for Nigerian wrestlers, who last competed at the 2020 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Algeria nearly a year ago before the pandemic broke out globally.