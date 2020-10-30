Philippe Clement, coach of Belgian champions Club Brugge, has blamed inexperience as one of the main reasons his side was held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in a Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Correa gave the Italians the lead in the 14th minute, but a penalty converted by Vanaken three minutes before the interval secured a point for Club Brugge.

Clement namechecked Emmanuel Dennis as he mentioned some of the young players in the Club Brugge team that faced an experienced Lazio side whose youngest player was Mohamed Fares at 24.

“It’s ninety percent proud and ten percent disappointment. That disappointment is there because we have to improve in that one aspect: efficiency. This has to do with experience, peace and overview,” Clement told reporters post-match.

“Charles De Ketelaere is 19 years old, Emmanuel Dennis is 22 years old, Krépin Diatta is 21 years old. They don’t always have that cold-bloodedness.