Defending champion, Real Madrid has been drawn to play against Liverpool in the last 16 of the 2022-23 Champions League.

It is a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final earlier this year that saw Madrid win a tense affair 1-0. The two teams also played in the 2018 final, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

The other blockbuster tie of the round sees Bundesliga champion, Bayern Munich faces off against Paris Saint-Germain and their attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The French champion lost top spot on the final matchday of the group stage, thus risking a tougher draw like this one.

Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Italian champion, AC Milan whilst London rival, Chelsea will meet Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund, meaning a return to his former club for American forward, Christian Pulisic.

Elsewhere, Premier League champion, Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig from Germany.

The first-leg last-16 matches will be played on February 14/15/21/22, with the second legs played on March 7/8/14/15. The final will take place on June 10, 2023 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The clash between 14-time champion, Real Madrid and Liverpool comes less than a year after Vinicius Junior’s goal decided the 2022 final between the two sides.

As well as the 2018 final, Real also beat Liverpool in the 2021 quarterfinals, drawing 0-0 at Anfield after a 3-1 home win.

Bayern and PSG met in the 2021 quarterfinals too, with the Ligue 1 side advancing on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate score.

PSG missed out on top spot in their group after Benfica won 6-1 in their last match to edge the head-to-head record on away goals.