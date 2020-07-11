Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they defeat Real Madrid. Their path to the final would then be blocked by one of Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

City hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their tie against Madrid and have the go-ahead to play the return at the Etihad Stadium in early August.

The draw opens the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his former club Barcelona in the semi-finals. Barça drew 1-1 at Napoli in their opening leg.

Chelsea, the only other British club remaining in the competition, will face Barcelona or Napoli if they overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany in the last 16.

Four teams reached the quarter-finals before the coronavirus pandemic forced football to stop and they have been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals, with RB Leipzig taking on Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain facing Atalanta.

The tournament will be played in Portugal from the quarter-final stage, with one-off knockout games, starting on August 12th and ending 11 days later.

The former EPL champions will however learn on Monday whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European club competitions has been successful.

City appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) after Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) issued the ban in February.

The CFCB ruled the club had committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

They were also fined 30m euros (£25m).