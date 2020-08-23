Bayern Munich could send Champions League records tumbling when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final tonight, with Robert Lewandowski and Neymar out for a share of history.

For the first time since 2017 and that earth-shatter- ing €222million move from Barcelona, PSG are in a Champions League knock- out match where you can honestly say their destiny lies at Neymar’s feet, but not without a fight from Lewandoski.

Everything is going through him. His shots aren’t finding their target, the nerves are looking a little frayed, but still they get the ball to Neymar at every opportunity.

The Estadio da Luz plays host to the 2019-20 Champions League final tonight as first-time finalists, Paris Saint-Germain, take on five- time winners of the competition, Bayern Munich.

Both teams comfortably made it through their semi- finals with 3-0 wins over RB Leipzig and Lyon, respectively, and will now battle to be crowned kings of Europe a title which would complete an historic treble for either club.

A fresh slice of history beckons in Lisbon for one of these giants as they face off in club football’s most prestigious match, but their past history at this stage of the competition could barely be more different.