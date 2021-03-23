The world’s most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, returned to our screens with an entertaining start to the knockouts phase. The Round of 16 phase featured exciting and unpredictable fixtures which saw Chelsea, following their 3-0 aggregate win over La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid, join Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, among others in the quarter-finals.

Heineken, proud sponsors of the competition for over 25 years, were once again at the heart of the conversations, delighting football fans across the world and especially in Nigeria with exciting online and offline experiences.

In the 2019/2020 season, the brand sought to foster conviviality and togetherness amongst football lovers with its “Better Together” campaign. This season, Heineken seeks to build on the success of the previous theme with another reflective theme titled ‘You’re Never Watching Alone’, a campaign aimed at reassuring football fans that regardless of boundaries and current realities, they are never watching alone.

Expressing her excitement with regards to the success of the brand’s activities during the Round of 16 phase was Aishat Anaekwe, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken:

“During the round of 16 phase of the Champions League, we sought to complement the spectacle of the competition with fun activities for Nigerians across all channels – online and offline. I’m proud to say it was largely successful due to how well received the activities were by football fans. Their reception has motivated us to deliver even more premium experiences as the competition progresses,” she said.

The activities saw the brand tour cities in the East such as Onitsha and Enugu, exciting football fans with the best of music, giveaways, and other attractions during the UEFA Champions League Experience nights hosted by e-sports fan, VJ Adams.