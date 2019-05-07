(Sportinglife) Istanbul will always be the benchmark when it comes to Liverpool comebacks in Europe but the 4-0 dismantling of Barcelona at Anfield will run it close as Jurgen Klopp’s side reached successive Champions League finals.

After the LaLiga champions won 3-0 at Camp Nou, and with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino absent, few gave them hope of coming completing the comeback.

The Reds put on a show to create another memorable European result at Anfield. Two goals apiece from Divock Origi and game-changing half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum saw them progress 4-3 on aggregate.

In a truly remarkable – and intense – game not only did Liverpool erase that disadvantage inside 56 minutes, they went on to score a winner and, remarkably, kept Lionel Messi quiet as the visitors failed to grab a vital away goal.

For only the fourth time in the competition’s history a team was eliminated from a knockout tie having won the first leg by three or more goals, the last occasion being Barca against Roma in last season’s quarter-final.

Origi’s timing in scoring his first Champions League goals was impeccable, as was Wijnaldum’s introduction for injured defender Andy Robertson.