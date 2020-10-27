Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara will not be fit in time for Liverpool’s Champions League clash against FC Midtjylland.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was not giving too much away regarding the timescales for their returns from injury but did reveal at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s (Tuesday) Group D game that the trio would miss out against the Danish club.

Asked if they would be fit, Klopp said: “I don’t think so. It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day, but it looks like we’ll need a few more days.

“So for tonight, they will probably not be ready.”

Defender Matip has been out since sustaining a knock in the Merseyside derby on 17 October while Thiago (knee) was injured towards the end of the game at Goodison Park.

Fellow midfielder Keita, back in training after testing negative for coronavirus, has not played since coming off at half-time in the 7-2 hammering by Aston Villa just before the international break.