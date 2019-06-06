Chinwendu Obienyi

Chams Plc is set to deploy its robust e-voting platform for this year’s election into the council of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Besides, Chams, renowned for its comparative advantage in e-voting, has assured CITN of data security, transparency of electoral process and simplicity of use of the platform before, during and after the election.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, Chams Executive Director, Innovation, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs Funke Alomo- Oluwa, explained that Chams had always been a partner in progress with CITN.

“We are assuring CITN that we have put together, the highest level of data security for this election. Our infrastructure is robust and this guarantees seamless voting. We have also assembled professional support team for enhanced assistance at any time”, AlomoOluwa said.

Corroborating her, the President and Chairman of CITN, Chief Cyril Ede, represented by Chief Davidson Alaribe, urged the committee saddled with the the election to work with the service provider, Chams Plc, to ensure transparency and credibility of the election.

“We are pleased with the process so far. We urge everyone to ensure that the process is transparent and credible in order to enable a credible leader that will take the Institute to greater heights emerge”, he said.

Speaking on the process of accreditation and voting, the e-voting Administrator and Chief Scrutineer, of CITN, Mr Rasaq Quadri, stated that the total accredited members was 22,206 while the total number of eligible voters for the election accredited through membership identity number, telephone number and their email addresses stood at 7,257.