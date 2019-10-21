Ex-Nigerian player, Friday Ekpo has called for the swift resumption of the Nigerian leagues as the way to fix the recent poor showings of the Super Eagles B.

The Eagles failed to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Togo, following Saturday’s result in the second-leg of the qualifiers.

In a chat with www.brila.net, the former Nigeria International revealed that the outcome of the CHAN qualifiers was predictable.

“We lost the game from the 1st leg and the league is one of the problems, training is different from match day situations, when you play competitive games you see actual mistakes and correct them.”

But Friday Ekpo believes the result gives Nigeria time to work on “our game and prepare for Future competitions,but the issues of the League must be addressed.”

“The Nigeria football league should resume immediately so the players can improve on their game and also help the Coaches to see the best players in the league that will help them execute games like these.”